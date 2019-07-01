ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

Both ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 1.13 N/A 2.25 10.01 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProPetro Holding Corp. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ProPetro Holding Corp. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.08% and an $26.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has 82.79% stronger performance while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.