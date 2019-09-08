ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)

This is a contrast between ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.56 N/A 2.25 8.06 Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.34 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProPetro Holding Corp. and Dawson Geophysical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dawson Geophysical Company are 3 and 3 respectively. Dawson Geophysical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. and Dawson Geophysical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 3 2 2.40 Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. has an average target price of $21.92, and a 115.54% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares and 71.5% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares. Insiders held 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, 6.8% are Dawson Geophysical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. had bullish trend while Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Dawson Geophysical Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.