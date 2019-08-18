ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

We are contrasting ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 20 0.59 N/A 2.25 8.06 Core Laboratories N.V. 59 2.48 N/A 2.02 24.81

Demonstrates ProPetro Holding Corp. and Core Laboratories N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Core Laboratories N.V. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to ProPetro Holding Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ProPetro Holding Corp. is presently more affordable than Core Laboratories N.V., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Core Laboratories N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Core Laboratories N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProPetro Holding Corp. and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

$22.92 is ProPetro Holding Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 102.12%. On the other hand, Core Laboratories N.V.’s potential upside is 71.52% and its consensus price target is $66.5. The results provided earlier shows that ProPetro Holding Corp. appears more favorable than Core Laboratories N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares and 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Core Laboratories N.V. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. had bullish trend while Core Laboratories N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors ProPetro Holding Corp.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.