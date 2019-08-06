ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Reaches $15.46 After 3.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Bullish AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20 target in Monday, April 8 report. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, February 22. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Imperial Capital. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 550,834 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 15/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7M; 26/03/2018 ProPetro Holding 4Q Rev $313.7M; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving AverageThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.55 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $15.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PUMP worth $46.56M less.

Among 3 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProPetro Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 28.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 6.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 903,257 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – AMC gets glittering review on upbeat quarter; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q CONSOLIDATED ATTENDANCE 90.9M; 19/04/2018 – ‘The Snowman Trek’ Follows Four Ultra-Athletes Challenging an Impossible Himalayan Record, in Cinemas Nationwide May 17 Only; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD ELECTS WANDA FILM GROUP PRESIDENT JOHN ZENG AS AMC BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN REFLECTING WANDA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 536,164 shares. Luxor Capital Gru L P has 0.5% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Concourse Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.4% or 160,470 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 17,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,500 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment has invested 0.18% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0% or 351 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0% or 22,415 shares. Blair William Company Il invested in 20,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 51,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has 176,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio.