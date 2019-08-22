ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Reaches $11.36 After 4.00% Down Move; Castine Capital Management Has Raised Dnb Finl (DNBF) Position By $1.89 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) stake by 29.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 50,986 shares as Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF)’s stock rose 15.49%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 223,055 shares with $8.43 million value, up from 172,069 last quarter. Dnb Finl Corp now has $185.04M valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 718 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 22/03/2018 – VISTIN PHARMA HIRES DNB MKTS FOR PVT PLACING GROSS NOK300M; 25/05/2018 – DNB BANK TO REDEEM SUBORDINATED NOTES ON JUNE 18; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – THE GROUP’S OVERRIDING FINANCIAL TARGET IS A RETURN ON EQUITY ABOVE 12 PER CENT TOWARDS THE END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Benefited from Positive Developments in Norway; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 04/05/2018 – KLP BOLIGKREDITT MANDATES DNB FOR NEW COVERED BOND; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norge Selektiv III Adds Elkem, Cuts Telenor; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 4.1% Position in DNB Financial; 24/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – TORE OLAF RIMMEREID WAS RE-ELECTED AS VICE CHAIR OF BOARD, AND JAAN IVAR SEMLITSCH AND BERIT SVENDSEN WERE RE-ELECTED AS BOARD MEMBERS, ALL WITH A TERM OF OFFICE OF UP TO TWO YEARS

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 378,950 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 26/03/2018 ProPetro Holding 4Q Rev $313.7M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.14 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $10.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PUMP worth $45.68 million less.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 5.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

More notable recent ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ProPetro Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Alert: ProPetro Holding Corp. â€“ PUMP- Kehoe Law Firm, PC Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of PUMP Investors – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why ProPetro Holding Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. ProPetro Holding has $2900 highest and $17.6000 lowest target. $22.92’s average target is 101.76% above currents $11.36 stock price. ProPetro Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 9 by Citigroup. The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.02% or 8,940 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). State Street reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 342,968 shares in its portfolio. 160 are owned by Meeder Asset. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.89% or 228,959 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 25,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 38,479 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1,299 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 18,525 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Banc Funds Lc stated it has 0.1% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 124,182 shares. 5,870 were accumulated by Pnc. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF).

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “S&T Bancorp (STBA) will acquire DNB (DNBF) in an all-stock transaction valued at $47.28 per share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.