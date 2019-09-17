ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Reaches $10.86 After 9.00% Down Move; Guess (GES) Shorts Down By 13.6%

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 485,530 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 26/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding 4Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 15/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.09 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $9.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PUMP worth $98.28M less.

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) had a decrease of 13.6% in short interest. GES’s SI was 9.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.6% from 11.46 million shares previously. With 2.39M avg volume, 4 days are for Guess Inc (NYSE:GES)’s short sellers to cover GES’s short positions. The SI to Guess Inc’s float is 18.49%. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 461,902 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.5%; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE DECREASED 4% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c

Analysts await ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PUMP’s profit will be $61.34 million for 4.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by ProPetro Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ProPetro Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ProPetro Holding Corp. Shareholder Alert â€“ Kehoe Law Firm, PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Shareholders â€“ PUMP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PUMP INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) of Possible Disclosure Violations – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm â€“ PUMP – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 5.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

Among 6 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ProPetro Holding has $2900 highest and $1100 lowest target. $17.93’s average target is 65.10% above currents $10.86 stock price. ProPetro Holding had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 12. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of PUMP in report on Tuesday, September 3 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Citigroup downgraded the shares of PUMP in report on Friday, August 9 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 53.12 million shares or 1.65% less from 54.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn owns 166,110 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern owns 757,705 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 19 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 33,979 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 4,778 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 32,952 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 36,208 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advsrs Lp reported 303,751 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 105,658 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.49M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 18,700 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Bolla Gianluca, worth $147,300. ALBERINI CARLOS also bought $4.97M worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) on Wednesday, June 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 44.36% above currents $18.01 stock price. Guess had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guess +6% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guess updates on buyback action – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Guess?, Burlington Stores, and Shoe Carnival Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.