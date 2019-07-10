ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. has 94.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ProPetro Holding Corp. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have ProPetro Holding Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.70% 18.20% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ProPetro Holding Corp. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. N/A 19 10.01 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

ProPetro Holding Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 36.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ProPetro Holding Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.63% -5.85% 31.77% 21.08% 15.61% 82.79% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has stronger performance than ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors ProPetro Holding Corp.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.