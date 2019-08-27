ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Comparison side by side

Since ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.54 N/A 2.25 8.06 FTS International Inc. 7 0.27 N/A 1.14 3.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProPetro Holding Corp. and FTS International Inc. FTS International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ProPetro Holding Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than FTS International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2. FTS International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

ProPetro Holding Corp. and FTS International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 120.60% and an $22.92 average target price. Competitively the average target price of FTS International Inc. is $7, which is potential 177.78% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, FTS International Inc. is looking more favorable than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. and FTS International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 77.7%. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1.4% are FTS International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has 47.16% stronger performance while FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 10 of the 12 factors FTS International Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.