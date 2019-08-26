ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.54 N/A 2.25 8.06 Baker Hughes a GE company 25 0.94 N/A 0.10 256.46

In table 1 we can see ProPetro Holding Corp. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Baker Hughes a GE company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ProPetro Holding Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Baker Hughes a GE company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Baker Hughes a GE company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ProPetro Holding Corp. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. has a consensus price target of $22.92, and a 120.60% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Baker Hughes a GE company is $32.5, which is potential 52.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ProPetro Holding Corp. appears more favorable than Baker Hughes a GE company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. and Baker Hughes a GE company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 99%. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp. has stronger performance than Baker Hughes a GE company

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats on 7 of the 12 factors ProPetro Holding Corp.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.