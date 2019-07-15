ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analysts See $0.68 EPS; Michaels Stores (MIK) Sentiment Is 1.53

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 51.11% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. PUMP’s profit would be $68.29 million giving it 6.82 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s analysts see 1.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 1.54 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 15.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 ProPetro Holding 4Q Rev $313.7M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp

Michaels Stores Inc (MIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 138 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 90 sold and reduced their equity positions in Michaels Stores Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 178.47 million shares, down from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Michaels Stores Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 60 Increased: 88 New Position: 50.

Among 3 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProPetro Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform” rating.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 4.31 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat CatanÂ’s stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 23.02% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. for 52.80 million shares. Highfields Capital Management Lp owns 3.29 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.81% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 2.42M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C