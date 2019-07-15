Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rose While Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Leucadia National Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Raised as Valuation Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.24M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset invested in 39,248 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 758,462 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 10,296 shares in its portfolio. Bain Equity Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.66% or 57,069 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.05% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bluestein R H reported 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Nordea Investment holds 46,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Gideon Advisors holds 2,597 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 7 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 0.1% or 690,760 shares. Moreover, Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.05% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc holds 71,447 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were sold by Knight David. 8,031 shares were sold by Lee Robert Darren, worth $918,952.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.09% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,235 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 224,622 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 1,648 shares. 884,244 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 21,423 shares stake. Smithfield Trust Communication has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 20,774 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.17% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hightower Ltd invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 8,200 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 131,424 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.68M shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

