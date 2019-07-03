Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Hess (HES) as Stock Price Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 41,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 88,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 1.09M shares traded or 105.66% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 99,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35B, down from 205,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 1.86 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 63,845 shares to 108,687 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 606,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity. 8,031 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares with value of $918,952 were sold by Lee Robert Darren. Knight David also sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 758,462 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Amer International Group Incorporated Inc invested in 1,174 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc invested in 14,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 20 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 4.97 million shares. World Asset Management reported 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 2,862 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company owns 85,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 25 shares. Exane Derivatives has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co accumulated 165,677 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1,640 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Renaissance Techs Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of stock. 218,220 shares valued at $12.10M were sold by HESS JOHN B on Thursday, January 31. Goodell Timothy B. also sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. Hill Gregory P. also sold $622,591 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079. MCMANUS DAVID had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% or 36,315 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 6,094 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 40,016 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce holds 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 3,135 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 46,830 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,982 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Csat Advisory LP holds 375 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 15,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Aperio Limited Com, California-based fund reported 145,656 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 16,511 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 219,899 shares to 470,172 shares, valued at $34.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 39,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $5.91M for 780.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.