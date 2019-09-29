Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Boosted Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49M, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.55 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 8,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 28,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 36,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 594,311 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 488,825 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 178,499 shares in its portfolio. 15,773 were reported by Lincoln Natl Corp. Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,907 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.3% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 3,053 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 13,944 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Mariner Lc holds 0.02% or 34,770 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 389,240 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors accumulated 700 shares. Glenview Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hoplite Limited Partnership stated it has 228,378 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 95,253 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Par (NYSE:EPD) by 53,924 shares to 246,543 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 18,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,862 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25,887 shares to 35,487 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc by 55,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).