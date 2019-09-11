Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Position Has Upped by Putnam Investments Llc

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 27,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 96,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 123,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 295,352 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 542.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 358,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 424,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, up from 66,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 1.54M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 375,161 shares to 379,178 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc by 2.13 million shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 64,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,885 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).