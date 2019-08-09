Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lifted Holding

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 06/03/2018 – COHN SAYS IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE HIS COUNTRY IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 494,496 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Proofpoint (PFPT) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Proofpoint Inc: Cybersecurity Stock Up 53% in 2019, Additional 40% Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Evolve ETFs CEO Lays Out The Bull Case For Investing In Esports, Cybersecurity – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Training Study Reveals Phishing Identification and Data Protection Are the Top Problem Areas for End Users – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Rgm Llc stated it has 4.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 465,411 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). D E Shaw invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Essex Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.61% or 34,063 shares. Aperio Group owns 11,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 98,696 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 560,175 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Comml Bank stated it has 5,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 46,208 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 170,429 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,276 shares. Moreover, Qvt LP has 0.92% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,990 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 385,562 shares. 9,204 were accumulated by Compton Ri. Narwhal Cap Mngmt invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 1,500 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 7,321 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bancorp has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0.15% or 80,196 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 125,982 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Com reported 1,597 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 8,644 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.44% or 25,290 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).