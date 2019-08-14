Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Cut Stake by $4.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; T (TMUS) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Upped Position by $11.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 225,274 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 165,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 636,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.01 million, up from 471,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 773,745 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint -6.9% on downside FY profit outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Proofpoint Stock Rose 40% in the Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 148,600 shares to 176,500 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 46,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,381 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IYZ, ANET, MSI, TMUS – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 Earnings Call on July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “It Started with Free Tacos. Now, T-Mobile and Taco Bell® Open T-MoBell Stores. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

