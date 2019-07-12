Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Baidu (BIDU) Position Maintained by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 45,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 626,573 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 1.76M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 8,705 shares to 184,194 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 98,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. The insider Knight David sold $152,148. 3,200 shares were sold by Herren Richard Scott, worth $374,400 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital LP invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 5,368 are owned by Commerce National Bank. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 12 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 42,148 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 14,978 shares. 26,235 are owned by Sei. Wasatch invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 70,257 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Moreover, Stephens Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com has 1.51% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Rgm Capital Limited Co reported 487,541 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1.56 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 44,688 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 525,813 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ftb Incorporated reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 42,826 shares.