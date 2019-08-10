Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Rgm Capital Has Boosted Position; Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 6,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,919 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, up from 120,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 647,806 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20 million, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 386,509 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,661 shares to 68,103 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,676 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.