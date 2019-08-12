Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.74 Million as Share Value Rose; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding by $471,276

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 60,209 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 395,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70M, up from 392,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.83. About 1.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

