Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding as Shares Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 226,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.76M, down from 594,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 1.09M shares traded or 107.75% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,276 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 95,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SEES POLISH INTEREST RATES ON HOLD THROUGHT 2019; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM; 19/03/2018 – Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends; 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker With History of Abuse Claims; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $172.00/Share From $168.00 by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holds 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9,450 shares to 15,948 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Com reported 49,935 shares. Westfield Cap Management LP accumulated 0.45% or 484,757 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Brandywine Managers Limited invested in 0.13% or 2,600 shares. Bamco stated it has 31,296 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Pdt Partners Lc, a New York-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 9,306 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 155,641 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.56 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 187,250 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fin Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2,185 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 25,927 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.46% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

