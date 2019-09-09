Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake by $534,344; Stock Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 83.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 29,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 5,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696.04 million, down from 35,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.58. About 542,983 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 649,317 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 51,641 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Lpl Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 10,296 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.17% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 94,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0% or 54 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 2,157 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Products Ltd holds 69,300 shares. Moreover, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has 0.09% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1,690 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,794 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 53,604 shares stake. Rgm Ltd Company reported 487,541 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.01% or 15,925 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 21,074 shares to 22,157 shares, valued at $211.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).

