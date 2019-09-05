Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Value Rose While Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Stake; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Stake by $886,144

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 53,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 60,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.17. About 1.25 million shares traded or 114.56% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 141,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, down from 148,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.20M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 126,272 shares. Schroder Inv owns 3,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 1,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 1,902 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 17,980 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.79% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 1.92% or 54,090 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 183,368 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 262,700 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. National Pension holds 431,904 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 2,950 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 364,091 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 5,554 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 179,931 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Com.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 121,069 shares to 308,055 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 18,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Inc holds 115,967 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. 130,188 were accumulated by Montrusco Bolton Invests. Stephens Inv Management Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 611,864 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Co invested 0.06% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Polar Capital Llp invested in 0.55% or 488,213 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 98,696 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 65,509 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 384,190 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,053 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). California Employees Retirement stated it has 70,257 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 228,163 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 50,926 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has 2,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 79,601 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.