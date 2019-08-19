Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Value Rose While Montrusco Bolton Investments Increased Stake by $5.19 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Increased Position by $683,606

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $218.95. About 737,256 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 41,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 130,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 88,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 339,197 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares to 112,990 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,139 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

