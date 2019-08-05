Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Price Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding; V3 Capital Management LP Raised Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position by $958,500

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 596,289 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 27,889 shares as the company's stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 96,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 123,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 461,688 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $918,952 activity.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 375,161 shares to 379,178 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 191,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Alyeska Gru LP holds 378,312 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 233,101 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.43 million shares. Raymond James Assocs has 20,530 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 53,604 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Thornburg Management holds 0.11% or 96,049 shares in its portfolio. Clough Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.67% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 5,553 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 22,622 were reported by Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc. 165,677 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 5,732 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 282,408 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard reported 16.19M shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp & Tru has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 743 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 238,805 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,100 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 7,442 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 271,720 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,787 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 138,984 shares. 22,004 are owned by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 137,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 323 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 103,134 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.