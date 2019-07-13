Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Lowered Stake by $420,596; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Chevron New Com (CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,284 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 45,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 36.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $739,000, down from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 3,881 shares to 62,723 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Healthcare (XLV) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 6,231 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 1,690 shares. American Group has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 282,408 are held by First Trust Advsrs L P. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.33% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 165,677 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Us Bank De holds 7,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 206,818 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 26,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And holds 51,145 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 771,636 are held by State Street. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corp reported 49,935 shares.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Signs New Corporate Headquarters Lease in Sunnyvale, California – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Expands Through Tie-Ups And Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch As the Trend Heats Up – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity. Shares for $918,952 were sold by Lee Robert Darren. Herren Richard Scott also sold $374,400 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,698 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on Rate Cut Hopes, Oil Bounce – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.