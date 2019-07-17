Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Upped Holding; Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Decreased Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.30 million, up from 608,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 385,684 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 19,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.09M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Knight David sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,500 shares. $918,952 worth of stock was sold by Lee Robert Darren on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Signs New Corporate Headquarters Lease in Sunnyvale, California – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Essentials Enhanced with New Advanced Threat Insight and Management Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Proofpoint Steadily Building Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Expands Through Tie-Ups And Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 525,813 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 850 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 13 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc holds 0.66% or 80,450 shares in its portfolio. 6,053 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com. Brandywine Managers has invested 0.13% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 7 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Bamco has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 31,296 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Stifel Corp accumulated 155,718 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 169,021 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 86,549 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,337 shares. 165,677 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co. Bain Cap Equity Management Limited Com reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15,022 shares to 275,347 shares, valued at $32.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 37,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,378 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) CEO Tim Donahue on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 9,660 shares to 35,746 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.