Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 282,005 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 19,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 89,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 70,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Proofpoint Steadily Building Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Proofpoint, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $918,952 activity.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

