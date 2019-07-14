Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Position; Heico New (HEI) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $677,552

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 43,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 635,854 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3,034 shares to 48,114 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 6,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Menta Limited Liability Company reported 6,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 20,836 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 76,199 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 13,722 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru accumulated 571 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,000 were accumulated by Jefferies Lc. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Numerixs Inv Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 640 shares. Cwm holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 87 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 52,744 shares. Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.39% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 71,095 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $413,312 activity. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN bought 1,445 shares worth $115,012.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Is HEI (HE) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UDR, Inc. (UDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Heico Corp. (HEI) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Heico Soared on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.74 million for 64.16 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 130,188 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Art Ltd invested in 10,608 shares. 465,411 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 10,800 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.02% or 27,419 shares. Bain Capital Equity Mngmt Limited reported 57,069 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Brinker Cap accumulated 5,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 2,000 shares. 1,828 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 169,021 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.