Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Com Usd0.01 (GS) as Stock Price Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 178,686 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (GS) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 27,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 388,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.52 million, up from 360,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $198.12. About 293,828 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs in talks to buy stake in India’s Royal Sundaram – Mint; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 10/05/2018 – White House Tells Google, Goldman It Won’t Rush to Regulate AI; 08/03/2018 – EFG INTERNATIONAL AG EFGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9 FROM SFR 7.4; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dyal, Petershill team up to take stake in Clearlake – Bloomberg

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep 3 Ord Shs (NYSE:HDB) by 9,720 shares to 422,789 shares, valued at $49.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

