Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Position; Donald Smith & Company Has Raised Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Stake by $3.84 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 7.90 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS SAYS EXPLORATION KEY TO GROWTH;M&A `BASICALLY DONE’; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC – GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 108,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 187,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74 million, down from 295,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 590,403 shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Art Advsrs Llc owns 10,608 shares. Cahill Financial accumulated 0.09% or 1,690 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 54 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 1,640 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Co reported 80,450 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 25 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 20 shares. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 130,188 shares. Zacks Inv has invested 0.16% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Assetmark invested in 517 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp stated it has 9,404 shares.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint: Invest In This People-Centric Cybersecurity Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 105,948 shares to 504,043 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 49,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.99M shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $236.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pyxus International by 49,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,286 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Gold Fields, Vipshop Holdings, and Covia Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Gold Fields Limited: Year ended 31 December 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asanko Gold Mine Delivers Record Gold Production of 223152 Ounces in 2018 Exceeding Upper End of Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 05, 2019.