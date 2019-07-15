Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

We will be comparing the differences between Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 114 9.24 N/A -2.26 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 80 15.72 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proofpoint Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proofpoint Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta means Proofpoint Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Zendesk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus target price is $127.57, while its potential upside is 1.49%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zendesk Inc. is $84.67, which is potential -9.28% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Proofpoint Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proofpoint Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 0.08% respectively. Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was less bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.