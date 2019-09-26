Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

We are contrasting Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.89 N/A -2.26 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 7.69 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proofpoint Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proofpoint Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Proofpoint Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Workiva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.33% for Proofpoint Inc. with average target price of $132.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proofpoint Inc. and Workiva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 67.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has weaker performance than Workiva Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.