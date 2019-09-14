Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

This is a contrast between Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.81 N/A -2.26 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 6.22 N/A -3.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Proofpoint Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.66 beta means Proofpoint Inc.’s volatility is 66.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. Its rival Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Proofpoint Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$132.4 is Proofpoint Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was more bullish than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

