Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.21 N/A -2.26 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.29 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proofpoint Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential is 11.94% at a $131.14 consensus price target. On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 28.21% and its consensus price target is $49. Based on the data delivered earlier, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Proofpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was more bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.