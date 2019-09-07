Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.77 N/A -2.26 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proofpoint Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.08% for Proofpoint Inc. with consensus price target of $132.71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proofpoint Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 75.49% respectively. Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.