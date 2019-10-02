Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

This is a contrast between Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 121 2.39 55.18M -2.26 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 33 -2.71 24.69M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 45,618,386.24% -22.8% -8.8% PagerDuty Inc. 74,750,227.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Proofpoint Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$135.5 is Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.37%. Competitively PagerDuty Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.67, with potential upside of 51.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PagerDuty Inc. seems more appealing than Proofpoint Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.