Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.06 N/A -2.26 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 1.88 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Proofpoint Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. One Horizon Group Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proofpoint Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential is 14.01% at a $131.14 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares. Comparatively, One Horizon Group Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.