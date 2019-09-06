Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.80 N/A -2.26 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.44 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Carbon Black Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Proofpoint Inc. has a 5.75% upside potential and a consensus price target of $132.71. Competitively the average price target of Carbon Black Inc. is $21.5, which is potential -17.62% downside. Based on the results given earlier, Proofpoint Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares and 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Proofpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. was more bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.