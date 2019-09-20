Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.87 N/A -2.26 0.00 Adobe Inc. 282 12.83 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Proofpoint Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Proofpoint Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Proofpoint Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

The upside potential is 4.66% for Proofpoint Inc. with consensus price target of $132.4. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 12.38% and its consensus price target is $316.07. The results provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Adobe Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.