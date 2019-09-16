Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Forms $125.75 Double Top; ZANZIBAR GOLD COMMON SHARES CANADA (ZNZBF) Shorts Increased By 176.67%

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) formed double top with $135.81 target or 8.00% above today’s $125.75 share price. Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) has $7.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 418,669 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

ZANZIBAR GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF) had an increase of 176.67% in short interest. ZNZBF’s SI was 8,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 176.67% from 3,000 shares previously. With 72,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ZANZIBAR GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF)’s short sellers to cover ZNZBF’s short positions. The stock increased 15.01% or $0.0122 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0932. About 2,200 shares traded. Zanzibar Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNZBF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zanzibar Gold Inc., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company has market cap of $1.96 million. The firm primarily explores for gold deposit. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.