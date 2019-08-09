Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Forms $117.45 Double Top; Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Has 1.11 Sentiment

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 88 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 79 cut down and sold stakes in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 48.28 million shares, down from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 56 Increased: 56 New Position: 32.

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Cooper Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CTB) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Cooper Tire & Rubber – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cooper Tire & Rubber declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for 393,593 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 71,320 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 1.66% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 53,988 shares.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 29,372 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Financial Plans Include Mid-Term Growth in Volume, Operating Profit; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations divisions. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. It makes and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

