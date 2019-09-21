Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Comparison side by side

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 120 8.94 N/A -2.26 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.67 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Proofpoint Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Proofpoint Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OneSpan Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Proofpoint Inc. and OneSpan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Proofpoint Inc. is $132.4, with potential upside of 3.84%. On the other hand, OneSpan Inc.’s potential upside is 30.87% and its consensus price target is $19.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Proofpoint Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares and 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares. Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.