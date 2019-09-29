Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Proofpoint Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 45,709,078.86% -22.80% -8.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Proofpoint Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 55.18M 121 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

$135.5 is the average target price of Proofpoint Inc., with a potential upside of 9.31%. The rivals have a potential upside of 72.43%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Proofpoint Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proofpoint Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has weaker performance than Proofpoint Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proofpoint Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc.’s rivals are 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Proofpoint Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.