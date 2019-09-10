Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Comparing side by side

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.73 N/A -2.26 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 12.65 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proofpoint Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Five9 Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Five9 Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Proofpoint Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 6.53% for Proofpoint Inc. with average price target of $132.71. Competitively Five9 Inc. has an average price target of $69.33, with potential upside of 17.71%. Based on the results given earlier, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proofpoint Inc. and Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has stronger performance than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.