Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Comparing side by side

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.75 N/A -2.26 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.33 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proofpoint Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Proofpoint Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Castlight Health Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Proofpoint Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Proofpoint Inc.’s upside potential is 17.82% at a $130.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc.’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 183.69%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Castlight Health Inc. seems more appealing than Proofpoint Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proofpoint Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 76.9%. 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Proofpoint Inc. has 50.58% stronger performance while Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.