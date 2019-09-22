Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL (HDUP) Shorts Decreased By 60.69%

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $-0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.81% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Proofpoint, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 483,742 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:HDUP) had a decrease of 60.69% in short interest. HDUP’s SI was 11,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 60.69% from 29,000 shares previously. With 76,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:HDUP)’s short sellers to cover HDUP’s short positions. The stock increased 24.44% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0056. About 120,005 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDUP) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. offers the development, production, marketing, and licensing of televised programming based on poker and other entertainment themes. The company has market cap of $493,963.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,489 are owned by Brinker. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp holds 10,100 shares. 163,653 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd. Waddell & Reed holds 1.17M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 150,889 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 45,162 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. 39,788 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Investors Lc. Cwm Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 55 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 15,038 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.56% or 33,685 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank owns 5,353 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,411 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc holds 0% or 64 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.