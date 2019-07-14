Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Analysts See $-0.20 EPS; Koss (KOSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.25

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 2 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold their holdings in Koss Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 599,139 shares, down from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Koss Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $-0.20 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 48.72% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Proofpoint, Inc.’s analysts see -39.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $136 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 22,968 shares. Bamco New York has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 9,532 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 49,935 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Limited Liability Company. Axa holds 0.2% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 427,553 shares. 5,680 were accumulated by Magnetar Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 25,927 shares. 44,391 were accumulated by Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 7,233 shares. 2,157 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. 109,520 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Panagora Asset Inc owns 110,166 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Stephens Ar has 13,648 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. $918,952 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was sold by Lee Robert Darren. On Friday, February 1 the insider Herren Richard Scott sold $374,400. Knight David sold $152,148 worth of stock.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $31,600 activity.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.66 million. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. It has a 22 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label.