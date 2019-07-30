ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $663,725

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 4,775 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 251,807 shares with $35.20 million value, up from 247,032 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $350.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 2.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Analysts expect ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,743 shares to 322,164 valued at $42.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,744 shares and now owns 67,937 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 635,108 are owned by Sei Invs. Shapiro Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 3,950 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp invested in 0.28% or 171,761 shares. Mathes Inc accumulated 28,902 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davenport & Com Limited Com reported 1.35 million shares. Scholtz And Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated holds 2.28% or 15,094 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 176,828 shares or 1.42% of the stock. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,210 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt Counsel Ltd holds 3,996 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Goelzer reported 66,096 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

