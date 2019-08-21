Prologis (PLD) Stock Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Decreased Position by $901,700; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Wellcome Trust LTD Lifted Stake by $35.40 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 56,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 69,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 1.62M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwh Cap Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 42,119 shares. Burns J W And Ny reported 178,459 shares. Hilton Cap Lc has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.21% or 9,676 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp reported 153,000 shares. Da Davidson Com has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 862,185 shares. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd reported 217,241 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Personal Fincl holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,238 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.64% or 198,497 shares. Middleton & Co Ma holds 53,459 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 2.03% stake. Barton Inv Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,127 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forward Management Ltd Company stated it has 14,140 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 32,492 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Llc. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 79,462 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability owns 3,000 shares. Consolidated Inv Group Limited Liability reported 29,000 shares. Alps Advisors reported 31,164 shares. 1.12 million were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.04% or 11,580 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,241 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pictet Asset Limited holds 1.18 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

