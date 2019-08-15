Prologis (PLD) Stock Value Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Its Holding by $421.56 Million; As Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Putnam Investments Lowered Its Stake by $1.99 Million

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 5,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 68,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90B, down from 73,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 502,857 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 64,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.72% . The institutional investor held 166,250 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 230,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Altisource Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1,038 shares traded. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEMKT:AAMC) has declined 86.11% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAMC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – Altisource Asset Mgmt 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 15/05/2018 – BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 13/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE ASSET 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors owns 31,164 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 65,085 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 6,165 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc stated it has 10,634 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com reported 26,118 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.13% or 89,928 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Cap has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 23,205 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cap Impact Ltd Liability accumulated 42,812 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc reported 77,775 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 3,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.96 million for 21.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 31,865 shares to 43,567 shares, valued at $1.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 54,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 77,620 shares to 274,997 shares, valued at $31.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Financial Solution by 119,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold AAMC shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 398,688 shares or 12.42% less from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 39,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 8,931 shares. Twin Securities Inc owns 63,535 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 6,725 shares. Putnam Invests Limited holds 166,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 79,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 15,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC).